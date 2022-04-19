Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $68.50

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $13,065,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $237,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 32.9% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Schrödinger by 24.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

