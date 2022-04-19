Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,135.47

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,132.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $24.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $605.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,978. Shopify has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $671.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Shares of Shopify are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

