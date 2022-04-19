Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT at $20.75

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SWIR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $641.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

