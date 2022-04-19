Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Target Price at €16.92

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.42 ($17.65).

UCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($20.97) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($13.78) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($19.76).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

