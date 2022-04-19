Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Target Price at $20.43

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after acquiring an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vertex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,282 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vertex by 112.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,552.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.