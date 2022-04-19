Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $66.60

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,600. VSE has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.