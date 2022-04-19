Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $66.60

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of VSEC stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,600. VSE has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.