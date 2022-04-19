Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price at $147.20

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 194,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $408.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

