Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Up 3%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.65. Approximately 3,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,578,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

