Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 million, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wager purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

