Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce $427.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.18 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.80 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CABO traded down $46.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,381.23. 32,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,479.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,634.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,364.05 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

