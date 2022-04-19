California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

CRC stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,263,577 shares of company stock valued at $59,302,384 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 34,685 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

