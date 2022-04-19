Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 210,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

