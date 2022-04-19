Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.68

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.26%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

