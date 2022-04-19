Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 452,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

