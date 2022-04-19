Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $232.41.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.43.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

