Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

SPTL opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

