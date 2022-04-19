Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,284 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.