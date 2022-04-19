Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,284 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
Shares of BND opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $87.07.
