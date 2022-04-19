Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

