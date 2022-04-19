Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 170.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AudioCodes worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $797.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

