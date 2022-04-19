Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $150.67. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

