Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

