Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 690,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

