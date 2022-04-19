Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

