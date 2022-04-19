Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

