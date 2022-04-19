Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $384.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.