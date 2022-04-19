Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

