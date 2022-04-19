Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

