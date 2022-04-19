Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Downgraded to Hold at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.94.

Shares of CS traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.90. 864,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,219. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

