Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Trading Up 6.4%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 1,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 400,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

