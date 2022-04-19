Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,333 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $28,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

