Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. 277,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $876.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.