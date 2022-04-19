Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 61,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,542,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

