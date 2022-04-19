CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 4.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 339,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,967,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

