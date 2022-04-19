Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,644,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,408. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 592.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 252,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 215,724 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 326,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 127.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 2,027,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,835,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

