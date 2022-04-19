CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 25,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,997. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $32.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

