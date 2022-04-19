Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Update

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 871,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. 24,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,482. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $489.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $7.21. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $529,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,160. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

