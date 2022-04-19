Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up to $50.75

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.75, but opened at $51.87. Century Communities shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 588 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

