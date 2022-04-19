ChartEx Market Cap Hits $90,282.51 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $90,282.51 and $4,083.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.44 or 0.07456250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.48 or 0.99967780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048922 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

