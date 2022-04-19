China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 270,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get China Pharma alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,032. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.