ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.41. 6,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.