Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

