Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $272.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $75,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,812,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $209.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.40. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

