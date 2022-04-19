CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,541,000.

Get CHW Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CHWAU stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. CHW Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

CHW Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to consummate its business combination within the consumer product or consumer-related industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.