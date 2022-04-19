Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,097,069 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 4.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,250,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $800,624,000 after buying an additional 517,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

CTSH traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. 1,790,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

