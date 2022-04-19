Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $300.00

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $217,797.48 and approximately $300.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.83 or 0.07481844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.92 or 1.00059295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048291 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.