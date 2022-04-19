Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 73,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $313.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

