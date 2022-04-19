Comparing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infineon Technologies and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58 Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $30.49, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Canaan has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.58%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 11.76% 15.42% 7.49% Canaan 38.44% 86.99% 47.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 2.88 $1.40 billion $1.23 23.75 Canaan $782.52 million 0.84 $313.89 million $1.70 2.45

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canaan beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

