Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $317,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

