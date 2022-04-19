Compound Price Tops $140.74 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $944.74 million and $124.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $140.74 or 0.00345517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,712,797 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.