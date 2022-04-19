Conceal Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $3.45 million and $8,592.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.84 or 0.99994480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00262951 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00342719 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00157207 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00094185 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,891,131 coins and its circulating supply is 12,026,161 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

